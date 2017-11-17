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  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumRechargeable toothbrush

HX9172/10

4.3
| (37) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Exceptional clean between teeth
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

Exceptional clean between teeth

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

  • UV brush head sanitiser

Customise your mode and intensity

Customise your mode and intensity

FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that's perfectly tailored to you.

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental cleaning

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental cleaning

With extra-long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gumline, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth, as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it's time to change your brush head.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

37

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

3

17/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love this toothbrush

This is the best toothbrush I have ever used by far, my teeth have never been so clean bought my partner and children one it’s really that good, dentist always comments on how clean my teeth are. Highly recommend, easy to use and gets to all the awkward places. Thank god for Phillips, amazing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

09/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb product

This is a fine product. I just hope it lasts. The last Philips toothbrush I had, lasted a little less than 4 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

29/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent!

Early days as only had this for a week, but first impressions I feel a massive improvement with the way my teeth feel and freshness. It's ergonomic and easy to live with! The kit contains everything one may require if you work away from home which is important for me, travel case and charger inc and love the sanitiser! Only thing I would say is when supplied the battery wasn't fully charged and please read the instructions and set aside for 24hrs to charge as advised before first use, let it trickle charge. Induction charging isn't anywhere as efficient as charging a mobile phone off say a usb afraid. Other than that I'd recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Compared with manual tooth brushing alone

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode