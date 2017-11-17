2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
UV brush head sanitiser
FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that's perfectly tailored to you.
With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.
With extra-long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gumline, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth, as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it's time to change your brush head.
4.3
of 5
37
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Bekah
17/11/2017
United Kingdom
Love this toothbrush
This is the best toothbrush I have ever used by far, my teeth have never been so clean bought my partner and children one it’s really that good, dentist always comments on how clean my teeth are. Highly recommend, easy to use and gets to all the awkward places. Thank god for Phillips, amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
OjaiJohn
09/08/2015
United Kingdom
Superb product
This is a fine product. I just hope it lasts. The last Philips toothbrush I had, lasted a little less than 4 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
JohnC18
29/05/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent!
Early days as only had this for a week, but first impressions I feel a massive improvement with the way my teeth feel and freshness. It's ergonomic and easy to live with! The kit contains everything one may require if you work away from home which is important for me, travel case and charger inc and love the sanitiser! Only thing I would say is when supplied the battery wasn't fully charged and please read the instructions and set aside for 24hrs to charge as advised before first use, let it trickle charge. Induction charging isn't anywhere as efficient as charging a mobile phone off say a usb afraid. Other than that I'd recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9172/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Compared with manual tooth brushing alone
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode