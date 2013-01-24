Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Inspection lamps

    RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

    LPL11UVX1
    • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
      -{discount-value}

      LED Inspection lamps RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      LPL11UVX1

      See better, work better

      The latest upgrade of the Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp with docking station is ready for every maintenance job. Thanks to the high power Philips Luxeon LEDs, strong light performance is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Inspection lamps RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      See better, work better

      The latest upgrade of the Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp with docking station is ready for every maintenance job. Thanks to the high power Philips Luxeon LEDs, strong light performance is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      The latest upgrade of the Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp with docking station is ready for every maintenance job. Thanks to the high power Philips Luxeon LEDs, strong light performance is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Inspection lamps RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      See better, work better

      The latest upgrade of the Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp with docking station is ready for every maintenance job. Thanks to the high power Philips Luxeon LEDs, strong light performance is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-light

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Inspection lamps

        LED Inspection lamps

        RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        See better, work better

        Cordless professional lighting with UV detection

        • High-power LUXEON® LEDs
        • 220 lm and UV Leak Detector
        • Fast Charge Docking Station
        • Extreme Robustness IK09&IP66
        Wide beam angle: up to 70°

        Wide beam angle: up to 70°

        The wide beam angle of 70° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

        Strong impact resistance -IK09

        Strong impact resistance -IK09

        The robust case is designed for a very tough working environment and conforms to IK09.

        Water and dust protected -IP66

        Water and dust protected -IP66

        The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP66.

        Easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems

        Easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems

        Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with a UV-A leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems without any additional tools required. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.

        High-power LUXEON® LED light up to 120 lumens

        The high-power white LUXEON® LEDs provide 120 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          35  cm
          Width
          28  cm
          Height
          45  cm
          Gross weight
          1.95  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 38944 6

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL11UVX1
          Ordering code
          38944931

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery charging time
          4  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 4 hours
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Plug type
          UK
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          2.5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          70  degree
          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light intensity (Boost)
          400 lux at 0.5 m
          Light output
          220  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          5810  g
          Height
          45  cm
          Length
          35  cm
          Width
          28  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900389449
          EAN3
          8727900389456

        • Packed product information

          Height
          5.7  cm
          Length
          25  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          660  g
          Width
          5.6  cm
          Weight without batteries
          400  g

        • Product description

          Hook
          Versatile clip hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK09
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP66
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          8
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products