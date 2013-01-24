Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    CBL10 Cabled Lamp

    LPL35X1
      See better, work better

      Our compact, cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment.

      Our compact, cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Our compact, cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits

      Our compact, cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Cabled and compact professional lighting tool

        • High Quality LED
        • 330 lm
        • 5 metre cable
        • 360° Retractable Hook

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        5 m cable and 360° retractable hook

        The 360° adjustable and retractable hook, along with a 5-metre cable, makes it possible to hang this LED inspection lamp on any surface, leaving both of your hands free for the job.

        High quality LED light: 330 lm

        The high quality white LEDs provide 330 lm of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Wide beam angle: up to 120°

        With a wide beam angle of 120°, this LED inspection lamp will enable you to focus on a specific part and deliver the right amount of light that you need.

        Water and dust protected -IP54

        Our CBL10 LED inspection lamp is water-resistant and dust-resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL35X1
          Ordering code
          39421431

        • Electrical characteristics

          Charging cable type
          220 V AC plug-in power supply
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Cable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          120  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light output
          330  lumen

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900394214
          EAN3
          8727900394221

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          5  m
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          39.7  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with cable
          545  g
          Weight without cable
          195  g
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Hook
          360° retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          No
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          12
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          CBL

        • Power consumption

          Energy efficiency label
          A+
          Power consumption per 1000h
          3.5  kW·h

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

