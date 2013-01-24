Home
    MatchLine

    3-module LED colour check lamps MDLS CRI

    LPL403MODX1
    True colour match. Designed for pros.
      True colour match. Designed for pros.

      Perfect for quick colour checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true colour matching and a superior finish. See all benefits

        3-module LED colour check lamps MDLS CRI

        True colour match. Designed for pros.

        3-module multi-directional LED lamp for paint shop

        • True daylight match
        • 360° lighting - 1500/750 lm
        • Ultra-durable battery
        • High resistance IK07/IP54

        Easily match colours as if you were working in daylight

        Featuring the latest Lumileds Luxeon SMD LED technology, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI provides powerful white light, a high colour rendering index and a 6000-K true daylight colour temperature. This means that with the MatchLine MDLS, you can work on your paint, polish, cleaning or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. And the lamp is not only designed to provide you with clearer vision; the softer white light is also gentler on your eyes, reducing fatigue as you work.

        High Colour Rendering Index of 92 reveals true colour

        The higher the Colour Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right colour. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colours to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate colour match. Fitted with Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS delivers light with a CRI of 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you're revealing true colours. So you'll quickly spot the colour you need, without using a spectrometer — leaving the colour-matching mistakes to your competitors.

        Step out of the shadows with 360° complete light coverage

        When the quality of the paint job matters, shadows are simply unacceptable. Because the Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with three separate light modules, you can project light to provide 360° shadow-free coverage. And thanks to the 300° rotating heads of each module, the MDLS delivers superior light direction to ensure you achieve a flawless finish.

        High-quality LED and two-step light output: 1500 lm/750 lm

        Each module of the Philips MatchLine MDLS offers a choice of two light modes. The more powerful boost mode provides 500 lumens and is perfect for checking the finer details of the paint. For more everyday lighting needs (and to make the battery last longer), normal mode provides you with 250 lumens. And if a more intense light is needed, simply combine the three modules to achieve an extremely powerful 1500 lumens.

        Matt filter reduces glare to reduce the strain on your eyes

        When you have to stare at a reflective surface under a strong light for too long, your eyes can easily become tired and irritated. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes equipped with a matt filter that protects your eyes by reducing glare and mirror-like reflections. So you can work more comfortably for longer.

        Work hands-free while easily controlling light direction

        Thanks to the 300° rotating head of each module, the Philips MatchLine MDLS gives you complete control of the direction of light. And with a built-in heavy-duty clamping hook and a magnet on each module, you can hang, clip or attach each module on whatever surface you need to. So you can work with easily adjustable bright light with both your hands free.

        Advanced rechargeable battery provides 5 x the charges

        When you buy a rechargeable tool, you want to know the battery will last. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with an advanced battery that lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries. With 1500 charging cycles, instead of the standard 300, you get the equivalent of approximately five working years of continuous use – dramatically reducing replacement costs. And it's frustrating when a battery dies halfway through a job. After a complete charge in less than three hours, you get over six hours of continuous use in normal mode. Which means quality light for most of the working day.

        Robust light is shock-, water- and dust-resistant – IK07 and IP54

        Conforming to the international standard IK07, the casing of the MatchLine MDLS is robust and designed to withstand the toughest of working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time. The MDLS is also manufactured with ultra-sonic welding and multiple sealing that guarantees a high resistance to water and dust at international standard IP54.

        Highly resistant to chemicals and paint shop solvents

        Even with its quality design and superior finish, the impermeable outer casing of the Philips MatchLine MDLS is highly resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents. So this tool can live happily in the tough working conditions of any paint shop.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL403MODX1
          Ordering code
          39627066

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Battery charging time
          1 lamp 1 hr /3 lamps 2  hrs
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Plug type
          DC
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Wattage
          5  W
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Battery run time
          1 hr/2.5 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          60°  degree
          Beam angle (pointer)
          N/A  degree
          LED lifetime
          Up to 50,000  hrs
          Light output
          1500  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          750  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2158  g
          Height
          14.7  cm
          Length
          34.0  cm
          Width
          16.2  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900396287

        • Packed product information

          Height
          34.0  cm
          Length
          16.2  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with cable
          1920  g
          Weight without cable
          1797 g without adapter (1 lamp 223)  g
          Width
          14.7  cm

        • Product description

          Hook
          Yes
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Plastic and Rubber/texture
          Number of LEDs
          7
          Operating Temperature
          lamp -20 to 60°  °C
          Orientable light
          Yes
          Resistant to
          • workshop solvents
          • Chemicals
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          N/A

