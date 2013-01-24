Home
      See better, work better

      The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Cable and cordless professional bonnet lighting

        • 32 High-quality LEDs
        • Dual mode: Cable and cordless
        • 1200 lm and 120° wide beam angle
        • Integrated telescopic hook
        Defeat darkness with bright natural light

        Defeat darkness with bright natural light

        Philips CBH51 LED hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, the 6000-K natural white light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

        32 High-quality LEDs light up to 1200 lumens

        32 High-quality LEDs light up to 1200 lumens

        Equipped with 32 high-quality white LEDs, the Philips CBH51 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens of light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you're using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500-lumen output you will still achieve a high-quality bright light for up to 5.5 hours.

        See every detail with a 120° wide beam angle

        See every detail with a 120° wide beam angle

        The Philips CBH51 provides a wide beam angle of 120°, perfect for illuminating your entire work area. This wide, bright beam of light allows you to see every little detail as you work.

        Work flexibly with up to 5.5 hours of cordless use

        Work flexibly with up to 5.5 hours of cordless use

        Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH51. The long-life battery provides you with 5.5 hours of continuous cordless use.

        5-metre robust cable for tough workshop environments

        5-metre robust cable for tough workshop environments

        For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH51 is equipped with a long and robust 5-metre cable, providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and be resistant to different chemicals, such as hydrocarbons.

        Robust aluminium housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

        Robust aluminium housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

        Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips CBH51 has a robust aluminium housing designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

        Splash water and dust protected – IP54

        Splash water and dust protected – IP54

        Philips CBH51 conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP54. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips CBH51 is built to survive in the toughest workshop environment.

        Extendable mounting that stretches from 1.1 to 1.8 metres

        Extendable mounting that stretches from 1.1 to 1.8 metres

        The Philips CBH51 is supplied with fully integrated telescopic mounting, which can be stretched from 1.1 to 1.8 metres. The inside of the hooks are covered with rubber so you don't need to worry about scratching the vehicle. And for greater visibility, you can also turn the lamp 360° while it remains held in position by the mounting hooks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000 hours
          Light intensity (boost)
          1100 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          550 lux at 0.5 m
          Beam angle
          120°
          Light output (eco)
          500 lumens
          Light output
          • 1200 lumens
          • SLIDER

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          4400  mAh
          Battery charging time
          Up to 2 hours
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3 hours
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 5.5 hours
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Cable and Rechargeable
          Plug type
          European plug
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Wattage
          8  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better
          Product highlight
          Bonnet work lamp

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL45X1
          Ordering code
          39732131

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1547  g
          Height
          12  cm
          Length
          11.75  cm
          Width
          7.5  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900397321
          EAN3
          8727900397338

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          5  m
          Height
          86.5 mm
          Length
          1156 mm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Size
          • Compact
          • Standard
          Weight with batteries
          1300  g
          Weight with cable
          1300  g
          Weight without cable
          835  g
          Width
          62 mm

        • Product description

          Hook
          360° retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          32
          Operating Temperature
          -10°C to 40°C
          Range
          CBH
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Hands-free options
          Hook

