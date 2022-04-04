Search terms

    EcoPro10

    Professional portable inspection tool

    • Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done
      -{discount-value}

      EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

      Quality light to get the job done

      The ultra-compact Philips EcoPro10 is an everyday companion, ideal for quick inspection jobs, always in your pocket. Featuring a natural white light of 6000 K, it illuminates what's in front of you and fits easily into narrow spaces. See all benefits

        EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

        Quality light to get the job done

        Quality light to get the job done

          EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

            Quality light to get the job done

            Cordless, slim, professional lamp

            • High-quality LEDs
            • 90 lm/10 lm pointer
            • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
            • IK07 chocs resistant

            High-quality LED light with up to 90 lumen

            Equipped with 5 high-quality, durable LEDs, the Philips EcoPro10 provides a bright light output of 90 lumen, ideal for quick inspection and repair.

            Pointer light to spot details

            The pointer light shows you what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp fits easily into tight spaces, while the pointer's LED source provides a clear, bright view.

            Work comfortably and fatigue-free

            Philips EcoPro10 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, its 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

            Lightweight for everyday use

            The Philips EcoPro10 has a sleek design which is super portable. Clip this small work light into your pocket to have bright light to hand at all times.

            Resistant to knocks and impacts

            The Philips EcoPro10 inspection lamp module is built to last, with IK07-rated resistance to knocks and impacts.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Professional portable inspection tool
              Expected benefits
              Quality light to get the job done

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              • Hook, Magnets
              • Standard clip
              Headband
              No
              Hook
              No
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP20
              Magnet
              No
              Operating Temperature
              0°C to 40°C
              Pointing light
              Yes
              Range
              EcoPro
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No
              Resistant to
              knocks and impacts

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              40  degree
              Colour temperature
              Up to 6000 K
              Light output (pointer)
              10 lumen
              LED lifetime
              10,000 hours
              Light output (boost)
              90 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Power source
              AAA Battery
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 6.5 hours
              Battery type
              3 x Philips AAA included
              Battery run time (pointer)
              Up to 10 hours

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              RC120X1
              Ordering code
              01767330

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018017673
              EAN3
              8719018017680

            • Packed product information

              Length
              3,1  cm
              Height
              17  cm
              Weight with batteries
              96  g
              Size
              Compact
              Pack Quantity
              1
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10
              Width
              1.8 cm

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              3,5  cm
              Width
              2,5  cm
              Height
              18  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              105  g

