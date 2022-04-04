Search terms
Quality light to get the job done
The ultra-compact Philips EcoPro10 is an everyday companion, ideal for quick inspection jobs, always in your pocket. Featuring a natural white light of 6000 K, it illuminates what's in front of you and fits easily into narrow spaces. See all benefits
Professional portable inspection tool
Total:
Equipped with 5 high-quality, durable LEDs, the Philips EcoPro10 provides a bright light output of 90 lumen, ideal for quick inspection and repair.
The pointer light shows you what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp fits easily into tight spaces, while the pointer's LED source provides a clear, bright view.
Philips EcoPro10 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, its 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
The Philips EcoPro10 has a sleek design which is super portable. Clip this small work light into your pocket to have bright light to hand at all times.
The Philips EcoPro10 inspection lamp module is built to last, with IK07-rated resistance to knocks and impacts.
