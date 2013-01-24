  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Home Monitor

    M100D/12
    • Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Home Monitor

      M100D/12

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      The Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor allows you to watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Home Monitor

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      The Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor allows you to watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected.

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      The Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor allows you to watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Home Monitor

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      The Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor allows you to watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected.

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Home Monitor

        Wireless Home Monitor

        Total:

        Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

        Put your mind at ease

        • Double pack
        Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

        Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

        The InSight wireless home monitor is a Wi-Fi-enabled monitor. It uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio with monitors that you can set up anywhere you like.

        Instant monitoring from your iPhone or iPad

        Instant monitoring from your iPhone or iPad

        Once you have set up your InSight wireless home monitor on your local network, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world over Edge, 3G and wireless networks instantly. There's no limit to where and how you view your video.

        iPhone/iPad app for convenient operation

        iPhone/iPad app for convenient operation

        The Philips InSight wireless home monitor is a cutting-edge app-based wireless video monitor that lets you see and hear what's happening at home, from anywhere in the world. Completely free, the dedicated InSight app can be downloaded from the App Store directly from your iPhone or iPad.

        Quick and easy setup via QR code

        Quick and easy setup via QR code

        Quick and easy set-up allows you to pair the InSight wireless home monitor with an iPhone or iPad. Place the QR code image in front of the monitor lens to activate the InSight app. The monitor is ready to use when the light turns solid green.

        Watch up to 16 monitors with one app on your iPhone/iPad

        Watch up to 16 monitors with one app on your iPhone/iPad

        With one app, you can watch up to 16 Philips InSight wireless home monitors. Place as many monitors as you like, anywhere you like.

        Magnetic base for easy adjustment of viewing direction

        Magnetic base for easy adjustment of viewing direction

        The Philips InSight wireless home monitor has a magnetic base that holds the monitor, allowing you to rotate and adjust your monitor to any angle.

        Extra wall mount for the best possible placement

        Extra wall mount for the best possible placement

        In.Sight wireless home monitor comes with a wall mounting bracket. Use it to easily mount your monitor to any wall or ceiling. The base itself pivots and turns, so you can still reposition the In.Sight wireless home monitor when it is mounted.

        Encrypted direct networking for secure connection

        Encrypted direct networking for secure connection

        The Philips InSight wireless home monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The InSight wireless home monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection.

        Built-in noise and motion detection

        Built-in noise and motion detection

        It's impossible to predict when something might happen. The InSight wireless home monitor keeps watch with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted any time noise or motion is detected.

        Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

        Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

        Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone/iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.

        Recordings uploaded to your private Dropbox account

        Recordings uploaded to your private Dropbox account

        The monitor automatically records events that are triggered by noise or motion. In addition to that you can manually record events or even take pictures. The recordings are uploaded to your private Dropbox account.

        Browser-based monitoring using any web browser

        The InSight wireless home monitor also allows you to find out what's going on at home in real time from your favourite web browser, be it Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari or Firefox, on a PC or Mac.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lens and Sensor

          Sensor
          VGA
          Focus mode
          Fixed
          Focus range
          0.4 M to infinity

        • Video Quality

          VGA streaming
          Yes
          Formats
          H.264 video compression
          White Balance
          Automatic white balance
          Exposure
          Automatic exposure control

        • Features

          Wi-Fi
          802.11a/b/g/n
          Motion detection
          Yes
          Noise detection
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Yes
          Magnetic base
          Direction adjustable
          Reset button
          Yes
          Screw holes
          Yes, 1

        • Software

          Installation
          via App
          Automatic App update
          Yes
          Web browser support
          Yes
          System supported
          iOS4.3 or above
          iPad compatibility
          • iPad
          • iPad 2
          • New iPad
          iPhone compatibility
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          iPod compatibility
          iPod Touch 4th generation

        • Accessories included

          Extra wall mount
          2
          USB power adapter
          2
          USB cable
          2, 2.5 m each
          Screws/wall anchors
          6
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Input and Output

          Microphone
          • Highly sensitive
          • Mono
          USB
          Mini-USB port

        • Minimum Requirements

          Windows
          • Windows XP
          • Windows Vista
          • Windows 7
          • Internet Explorer 6.0
          • PENTIUM 4 - 2.8 GHz processor
          • 1 GB RAM and 64 MB Video RAM
          MAC
          • MACINTOSH 10.4
          • MACINTOSH 10.5
          • MACINTOSH 10.6
          • MAC 1.66 GHz Intel Core Duo
          • Safari 1.1

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Height
          175  mm
          Packaging Width
          158  mm
          Packaging Depth
          76  mm
          Product height
          95  mm
          Product width
          45  mm
          Product depth
          45  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Viewing live video over your home Wi-Fi network using the In.Sight wireless home monitor is free and unrestricted. Viewing live video remotely (either over an external Wi-Fi network or 3G network) is also free for unlimited sessions, but subject to a limit of 5 minutes per session.
            • Longer remote viewing session times and other premium features are available for purchase from the App. These conditions are subject to change.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.