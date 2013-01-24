Home
    Philips Fidelio

    Headphones with mic

    M1MKIIBK/00
    Fidelio
    3 Awards
    Fidelio
    • High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted
      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      M1MKIIBK/00
      3 Awards

      High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

      Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high-definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go.

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

      Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high-definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go. See all benefits

      High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

      Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high-definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

      Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high-definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go. See all benefits

        High-fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

        • High-resolution audio
        • On-ear
        • Deluxe memory foam cushions
        • Flat folding
        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

        Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

        Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

        Each speaker driver is carefully hand-picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40 mm drivers utilise high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

        Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

        Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

        The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that's a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.

        Bass Reflex System delivers clear, dynamic and balanced bass

        Bass Reflex System delivers clear, dynamic and balanced bass

        The headphone's acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that essentially comprises ear shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber, providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, they isolate every natural sound detail and deliver precise and dynamic bass, without any compromise on sound clarity.

        Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

        Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

        The materials used for the Fidelio headphones are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the headphones feel and sound excellent.

        Faux suede pouch offers stylish headphone protection

        Faux suede pouch offers stylish headphone protection

        Aluminium and stitched fine leather for premium look and feel

        Aluminium and stitched fine leather for premium look and feel

        Double-layered ear shells engineered for sound precision

        The Philips Fidelio M1MKII's double-layered ear shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound, so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1MKII an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

        Lighter voice coil for improved clarity and wider soundstage

        The Fidelio M1MKII utilises a lighter voice coil compared to its predecessors, ensuring greater clarity in the low frequencies and wider extension in the high frequencies. The result is more finely detailed, spacious sound overall.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          6 - 40,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          150  mW
          Distortion
          < 0.1% THD
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Oxygen free cable (1.1 m)
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Audio cable
          with mic and pick-up button

