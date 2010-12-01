  • Lower Price

      DVD micro music system

      MCD2010/12

      Relax to great music and movies

      Bring out the best in DVDs, DivX movies and MP3-CDs with this Philips DVD Micro system. USB Direct and MP3 Link let you connect portable music players, while Bass Reflex speakers deliver incredible bass with great depth and sheer power.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Relax to great music and movies

      Obsessed with sound

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      20 W RMS total output power

      20 W RMS total output power

      This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital lets you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. You will get the same great Dolby Digital audio quality no matter what you are watching—a DVD or Blu-ray disc, TV or downloaded content. Best of all, you can be confident that you will hear the audio exactly as it was intended, because Dolby Digital is also used to create the soundtracks for movies and games. Dolby Digital delivers premium surround sound experiences in the cinema and your home.

      Motorised CD loader for convenient access

      A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Radio Data System for station information and data services

      The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 10 W RMS
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        4" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial out
        • AUX in
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • Left and right speakers
        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5 mm stereo line in
        Headphones
        3.5 mm

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/reverse
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/programme
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast reverse/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • programme type
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan
        • Easy set (plug and play)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        On-Screen Display languages
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Romanian
        • Russian
        • Slovak
        Clock
        • On main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        tray
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240 V
        • 50 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • Quick Use Guide
        Remote control
        34-key remote
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        3.8  kg
        Net weight
        3.24  kg
        Main speaker depth
        144  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main unit depth
        210  mm
        Main unit height
        118  mm
        Main unit width
        200  mm
        Packaging height
        274  mm
        Packaging width
        576  mm
        Packaging depth
        190  mm
        Main speaker height
        224  mm

      • Digital Photo Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Rotate
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DivX Ultra
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Pause
        • Repeat
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Skip
        • Standard Play
        DVD Region Code
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • Quick Use Guide
      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

