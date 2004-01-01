Search terms

      DVD component Hi-Fi system

      MCD900/12

      The Philips DVD component hi-fi system, with SoundSphere speakers, brings you sound so natural and real you'll think the artists were performing in front of you. A vivid colour display and highly intuitive navigation further enrich your listening experience.

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Aluminium speakers for fidelity sound from optimal rigidity

      Let nature bring you its best. Natural materials have proven themselves unbeatable as acoustic building components. Speakers made with aluminium are more rigid, forming a more ideal enclosure that naturally impedes vibrations, optimises soundwave propagation and produces sound with more fidelity. The result is gorgeous looking speakers that give you sound that stays true to the original recording.

      Colourful LCD display for convenient control

      Enliven your listening experience with a vivid full colour LCD, and enjoy easy and convenient control of all your music. As you listen to your favourite songs, album art shows up on-screen, adding life and sparkle to songs. Track selection becomes a breeze as the multi-line LCD shows you songs sorted by genre, artist or album.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

      Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.

      SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.

      Browse your music and photos stored on USB

      Load up your music collection on the USB storage device to enjoy any song, anytime. The system accesses your music content via the built-in USB socket. You can then use the system to browse easily through all your music content by album, artist, genre or track. While listening to music, you can also enjoy your favourite photos.

      FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice, improved instrument clarity and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a direct digital connection that carries digital high definition resolution video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals, HDMI delivers perfect picture and sound quality that's completely free from noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 50 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • class "D" digital amplifier
        • treble and bass control
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        SoundSphere
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        • 2-way
        • speaker grilles detachable

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio/Video output
        • 2 x RCA (Audio)
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital audio coaxial out
        • Headphone (3.5 mm)
        Aux in
        2 x RCA (Audio)
        Audio/Video connections
        HDMI out

      • Audio playback

        Compatible formats
        • eAAC+
        • FLAC
        • MP3
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        • Ogg Vorbis
        • WMA
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/reverse
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/programme
        Playback media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • USB flash drive
        WMA bit rates
        up to 192 kbps, CBR/VBR
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM dipole
        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        RDS
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        • programme type
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        • buzzer alarm
        Backlight colour
        white
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • motorised
        • tray
        Display type
        LCD display
        Display enhancements
        • brightness control
        • DIM mode
        On-Screen display languages
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        50  Hz

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        2 x AAA
        Remote control
        1-way remote with 2 x AAA batteries
        User Manual
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian (in HDD)
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        • composite video cable (Y)
        • power cord
        Warranty
        Worldwide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        202  mm
        Main speaker width
        175  mm
        Main unit depth
        251  mm
        Main unit height
        202  mm
        Weight
        12.50  kg
        Main unit width
        251  mm
        Main speaker height
        354  mm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture Enhancement
        • video upsampling
        • video upscaling
        • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

      • Digital photo playback

        Playback media
        picture CD to TV
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        On-device display
        • JPEG from USB
        • streaming from PC

      • Green

        Eco Power standby
        1  W

      • Video Playback

        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • slow motion
        • Zoom
        • disc menu
        • fast reverse
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • resume playback from stop
        Playback media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW

