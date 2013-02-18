Search terms
Set the trend with the Original radio mini
This Philips Original radio mini turns up your radio experience. Bass Reflex Speaker System, DAB+, FM compatibility and a large backlit LCD display ensure you view easily in low light. A built-in kitchen timer adds a touch of convenience. See all benefits
Original radio mini
With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronises with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronisations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.
With 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations, your favourite channels are always only the push of a few buttons away. To program a preset, simply tune into the desired station, then press and hold the preset button. This quick procedure allows the radio frequency to be automatically stored – for easy access whenever you like.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
This clock radio provides the best in convenience for everyday life. A built-in countdown timer helps keep an eye on what is being cooked, ensuring safety and well-prepared dishes. Now you can walk away from the stove or oven, and relax with a bit of TV, or do other chores around the home. Once the time is up, a buzzer will sound, reminding you that your meal is ready to be served.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Alarm
Clock
