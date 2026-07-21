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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET716/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (2)
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Cannot adjust volume with my Philips player's remote
No sound from my Philips player
I can not playback some DivX files on my Philips player