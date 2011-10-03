Search terms

    Saeco

    Maintenance kit

    RI9128/02
    Saeco
    Saeco
    • Espresso Maintenance kit Espresso Maintenance kit Espresso Maintenance kit
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Maintenance kit

      RI9128/02
      Maintenance kit

      Maintenance kit

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      Complete maintenance for Saeco Espresso Machines

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 2 x descaler and 2 x water filter
      • 10 x oil remover and service kit
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      All you need to completely protect your Full Automatic

      The Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to ensure top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.

      Protects the Espresso Machines from clogging up with coffee residue

      Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.

      Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

      Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        2 descalers, 1 coffee cleaning tablet box, 1 service kit, 2 Brita Cartridges

