The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.
The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.
The Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to ensure top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.
Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.
The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.
Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.
