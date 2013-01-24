Home
    RQ32/20
    Keep a close shave
      Click & Style shaving heads

      RQ32/20
      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      RQ32 replacement heads are compatible with Click & Style (YS5xx) shavers.

      Easy click off, click on

      1. Press the release buttons on the shaving unit and pull the shaving head holder off the shaving unit. 2. Turn the retaining rings in the direction of the arrows indicated on the retaining ring and lift them out. 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting. 4. Place the retaining rings back onto the shaving head holder and reattach the shaving head holder to the shaving unit ('click').

      Seamlessly follows the curves of your face

      Advanced 2D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face for a smoother shave.

      For the ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin

      Imported shaving heads deliver an ultimately smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.

        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          Click&Style (YS5xx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          2

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

