Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Fidelio

    Headphones with mic

    S2WT/00
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    7 Awards
    Fidelio
    • High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      S2WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      7 Awards

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        High fidelity, premium quality

        Wherever you go

        • High-resolution audio
        • In-ear
        • Ultra-soft silicone caps
        • Flat cable
        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

        High-powered 13.5-mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

        High-powered 13.5-mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

        Each speaker driver is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.

        Layered motion control drivers for refined high frequencies

        Layered motion control drivers for refined high frequencies

        Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. Unlike traditional single-layer drivers at higher audio frequencies, which are rigid and reproduce uncontrolled and unnatural timbre, our LMC driver's multiple layers form a non-rigid boundary to hold a layer of gel in shape. The gel absorbs and dampens any exaggerated energies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response, and therefore a more balanced, natural and refined high frequency range.

        Engineered metal housing reduces vibration and resonance

        Engineered metal housing reduces vibration and resonance

        The metal housing is meticulously engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, delivering authentically precise sound marked by incredible sound detail.

        Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

        Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

        The Fidelio S2 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear's natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight copper alloy construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.

        Anti-scratch high gloss coating for added protection

        Anti-scratch high gloss coating for added protection

        The ergonomically designed earshell is protected by a high-gloss finish in a classic piano-white lacquer finish, which not only imparts a premium look and feel but also durability and resistance to scratches. The protective coating makes the earphones easy to clean and even easier to bring along with you anywhere you go. Just give them a wipe and they'll look as good as new.

        Switch between music and calls with in-line control and mic

        Switch between music and calls with in-line control and mic

        The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones feature an in-line remote and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.

        Durable flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free

        Durable flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free

        Every aspect of your Fidelio in-ear headphones is carefully designed for an exceptional music enjoyment experience – always. Their innovative dual-colour flat cable – made from high-quality, durable yet stylish material – has anti-tangle properties, allowing you to freely get into your music on the go, without spending any time and energy sorting out the cable. Smart, smooth and easy all the way.

        Ultra-soft silicone tips in 5 sizes for a custom, snug fit

        Ultra-soft silicone tips in 5 sizes for a custom, snug fit

        The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones come with 5 pairs of acoustically-sealed silicone tips to ensure a snug fit as well as longer lasting comfort.

        Protective pouch to store your headphones when not in use

        Protective pouch to store your headphones when not in use

        Your Fidelio in-ear headphones come with their very own stylish and protective carrying pouch. You can rely on this durable pouch, made from custom-moulded EVA, to keep your Fidelio headphones safe – and in style – always.

        Copper alloy outer housing for lightweight durability

        Copper alloy outer housing for lightweight durability

        Semi-closed back design for sound balance and bass extension

        The semi-closed back architecture, combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensures greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimised to minimise sound leakage. Front pressure equalisation channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.

        2 Comply™ Foam Tips for a comfy fit and noise isolation

        Enhance your listening experience with the Comply® Foam Tips, which come in 2 custom options. The snug S-series tips provide stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while the Ts-series ensures excellent noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          5–40 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Maximum power input
          40  mW
          Impedance
          22  ohm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          3.5 mm 4 pole (1.2 M)
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Sony, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson and older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item