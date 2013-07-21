  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    wireless portable speaker

    SB5200K/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      wireless portable speaker

      SB5200K/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable

      Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic-sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      wireless portable speaker

      Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable

      Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic-sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping. See all benefits

      Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable

      Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic-sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      wireless portable speaker

      Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable

      Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic-sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        wireless portable speaker

        wireless portable speaker

        Total:

        Great sound · Ruggedised · Chainable

        • Bluetooth®
        • Audio-chain
        • Built-in microphone for calls
        • 10W, rechargeable battery
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Chain multiple BR-1Xs into a bigger music system

        Chain multiple BR-1Xs into a bigger music system

        To get bigger sound outdoors, chain together as many BR-1Xs as you want with the special audio cable supplied. Once they are connected, the volume on all BR-1Xs will synchronise. Simply change the volume on the BR-1X connected to your device to change it on all of them.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        2 selectable sound settings tuned for Outdoor and Indoor use

        Two sound settings designed for your convenience and greater versatility: indoor mode and outdoor mode. Use Indoor mode when you want strong bass and crystal clear sound and Outdoor mode when you need maximum loudness and power in the open air.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          micro USB port
          to charge up BR-1X via PC

        • Convenience

          Built-in microphone
          for speaker conference

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator
          Speaker drivers
          2 x 2"

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          Lithium polymer (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          6  hr

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • hand strap
          • audio cable to chain up BR-1Xs
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          210 x 100 x 80  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          260 x 110 x 110 mm
          Product weight
          0.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.95  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • hand strap
        • audio cable to chain up BR-1Xs
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Battery life varies by use and settings.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.