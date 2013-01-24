Search terms
Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin
VisaPure Advanced is a home facial cleansing brush that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy-looking glow. See all benefits
Facial Cleansing Brush
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customised DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognises the specific head once it is put on. This way, you can enjoy dedicated Customised DualMotion technology programmes for different skincare benefits.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dullness. In fact, it’s 10x more effective than cleansing by hand, but just as gentle! Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Using the Revitalising Massage head with its Customised DualMotion programme, you will increase blood circulation and bring your skin to life. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalised and with a healthy glow.
The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes and feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. You can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
The Revitalising massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated DualMotion programme is inspired by world-renowned massage techniques. The massage technique known as Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep-level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relaxes the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalised skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.
