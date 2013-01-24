Home
    SCD283
      Bottle feeding made easy

      Clean and sterilise your bottles and teats, feed your baby and keep your bottles cold or warm when travelling, thanks to the Philips Avent Bottle Feeding Essentials Set.

        Bottle feeding made easy

        Microwave steam steriliser

        Microwave steam steriliser

        Compact and lightweight (fits most microwaves); convenient for travel; large capacity (holds 6 Philips Avent bottles); ultra fast; easy to use (just add water, load and place in the microwave); safe, easy handling (side grips close the lid securely)

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent teat and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy for better digestion.*

        Neoprene ThermaBag (Black)

        Neoprene ThermaBag (Black)

        Holds 2 Philips Avent Bottles, 2 toddler cups or 4 storage cups and ensures bottles stay warm or cool (storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours).

        Milk powder dispenser

        Milk powder dispenser

        This handy little unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          EU
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9 oz
          4  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4 oz
          2  pcs
          Extra-soft newborn flow teat
          2  pcs
          Extra-soft slow flow teat
          4  pcs
          Soft, Fast Flow teat
          2  pcs
          ThermaBag
          1  pcs
          Milk powder dispenser
          1  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

