      Philips Avent Essential Audio Baby Monitor DECT

      SCD502/26

      Listen to your baby

      Our DECT Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance by providing the essentials of a baby monitor. The most reliable connection with crystal-clear sound and a comforting night light for you and your baby.

      Listen to your baby

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      • 100% private connection
      • Night light
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

      Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

      Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

      The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Sound-level lights indicate if the baby makes a noise

      Sound-level lights indicate if the baby makes a noise

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*.

      The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

      The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

      The parent unit runs perfectly on mains power. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use of the parent unit. You can insert two 1.5-V R6 AA alkaline non-rechargeable batteries or two 1.2-V R6 AA rechargeable batteries.

      Superior operating time up to 24 hours

      The small parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However, this depends on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

      Comforting nightlight

      Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the nightlight.

      Technical Specifications

        Storage temperature range
        10-40  °C

        Linked and in range indication
        Yes
        Outdoor range up to
        300 metres

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 56  mm

      • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
      • This monitor does not have a charging function.
