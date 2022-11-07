Search terms

    Philips Avent

    Natural Newborn Gift Set

    SCD837/12
    Avent
      Philips Avent Natural Newborn Gift Set

      SCD837/12
      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      Philips Avent Natural Newborn Gift Set

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      Philips Avent Natural Newborn Gift Set

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

        Natural Newborn Gift Set

        Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

        A teat that works like a breast

        • 3 Bottles
        • Bottle brush
        Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

        Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

        The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

        The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

        No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

        The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

        Bottle brush with curved head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.*

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

        Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

        Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teat are made of BPA free* material.

        Choose the right teat flow for your baby

        Choose the right teat flow for your baby

        Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle brush
          1  pcs
          4 oz/125 ml Baby Bottle
          1  pcs
          9 oz/260 ml Baby Bottle
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
            • Brush colour may vary, image for reference only

