    Philips Avent

    Smart baby monitor

    SCD860
    Avent
    Avent
    Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are
      Philips Avent Smart baby monitor

      SCD860
      Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

      The Smart baby monitor enables you and your loved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app allows you to switch between networks and optimise audio and video quality for the best connection to your baby See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £190.00
      Philips Avent Smart baby monitor

      Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

      The Smart baby monitor enables you and your loved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app allows you to switch between networks and optimise audio and video quality for the best connection to your baby See all benefits

        Smart baby monitor

        Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are

        • For smartphone and tablet
        • Compatible with iOS and Android
        • Try the free app now
        Supports multiple cameras/viewers, invite your beloved ones

        Supports multiple cameras/viewers, invite your beloved ones

        The connection is completely secure and private. You can invite your loved ones to watch from wherever you or they are, with up to 10 accounts in total. The app supports up to 10 cameras, with 3 simultaneous viewers per camera.

        Monitoring performance dependent upon Wi-Fi connection

        Monitoring performance dependent upon Wi-Fi connection

        Both the monitor and the app need to be connected to the Internet. The monitor connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, which makes the performance of the monitor directly dependent upon the performance of your Wi-Fi connection. Please make sure the Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is located in close range of the Wi-Fi router, or use a Wi-Fi repeater / powerline adapter with integrated Wi-Fi to boost the Wi-Fi signal near the monitor. Your smart device can be connected to the Internet via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi, enabling you to watch over your little one from wherever you are.

        Personalise settings and monitor the way you want

        Personalise settings and monitor the way you want

        You can set the product features how and when you like, for instance, the colour of the nightlight or a specific lullaby.

        Up to 720p HD day and night vision quality

        Up to 720p HD day and night vision quality

        See and hear your baby during the day and night. The camera offers superior video and audio quality, with up to 720p HD day and night vision. Full colour by day and infrared black and white by night.

        A selection of lullabies for calm, contented sleep

        A selection of lullabies for calm, contented sleep

        Help soothe your baby off to sleep by playing one of the 10 soothing lullabies. Start the lullabies directly via the camera in your baby's room or operate it remotely via the app. You can choose which songs to play at what moment.

        Multi-colour nightlight to soothe your baby to sleep

        Multi-colour nightlight to soothe your baby to sleep

        Use the multi-colour nightlight to create a gentle calming ambience that will send your baby to sleep. Start the nightlight directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can specify the colour of the light and set a timer to decide when to display it.

        Reassuring TalkBack function

        Reassuring TalkBack function

        Calm and reassure your baby with the sound of your own voice using the app, from wherever you are.

        Simply use the QR code to set up and download the app

        The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is incredibly easy to set up. Simply download the app and use the in-app QR code to connect the camera to your local Wi-Fi network. The app includes a first-time user guide, which will support you and explain the buttons and features of the app.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Smart baby monitor
          Yes
          Wall mount
          Yes
          Adapter
          Yes

        • Features

          Monitor multiple cameras
          10
          Multiple viewers
          3 simultaneously
          Automatic night mode
          Infrared
          Soothing lullabies
          10
          Night light
          Multi colour
          Day and night vision
          Yes
          Talkback function
          Yes
          Easy QR code set up
          Yes
          Adjustable viewing angle
          Yes
          Digital zoom and pan
          Yes, in app feature

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Rated Frequency
          50-60 Hz

        • Video Quality

          Resolution
          up to 720p HD (1280 x 720)
          Video codec
          H.264
          White Balance
          Automatic
          Exposure
          Automatic

        • Cameras

          Camera Wi-Fi
          802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz, not compatible with 5 GHz)
          Sensor
          1.3 Megapixel camera sensor
          Focus mode
          Fixed
          Focus Length
          0.2–3 metres
          View angle
          • Landscape 57.7°
          • Portrait 44.9°
          Ambient light sensor
          Yes
          Aperture
          F2.8

        • Software

          Installation
          via Apple App store or Google Play store
          Automatic App update
          Automatic camera firmware update
          Android compatibility
          Version 4.4 and above (phone/tablet)
          iPad compatibility
          Version iOS9 and above, iPad 2 and newer
          iPhone compatibility
          Version iOS9 and above, iPhone 4S and newer
          iPod compatibility
          Version iOS9 and above, iPodTouch 5th gen and newer

