Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are
The Smart baby monitor enables you and your loved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app allows you to switch between networks and optimise audio and video quality for the best connection to your baby See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connecting you to your baby, wherever you are
The Smart baby monitor enables you and your loved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The app allows you to switch between networks and optimise audio and video quality for the best connection to your baby See all benefits
The connection is completely secure and private. You can invite your loved ones to watch from wherever you or they are, with up to 10 accounts in total. The app supports up to 10 cameras, with 3 simultaneous viewers per camera.
Both the monitor and the app need to be connected to the Internet. The monitor connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, which makes the performance of the monitor directly dependent upon the performance of your Wi-Fi connection. Please make sure the Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is located in close range of the Wi-Fi router, or use a Wi-Fi repeater / powerline adapter with integrated Wi-Fi to boost the Wi-Fi signal near the monitor. Your smart device can be connected to the Internet via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi, enabling you to watch over your little one from wherever you are.
You can set the product features how and when you like, for instance, the colour of the nightlight or a specific lullaby.
See and hear your baby during the day and night. The camera offers superior video and audio quality, with up to 720p HD day and night vision. Full colour by day and infrared black and white by night.
Help soothe your baby off to sleep by playing one of the 10 soothing lullabies. Start the lullabies directly via the camera in your baby's room or operate it remotely via the app. You can choose which songs to play at what moment.
Use the multi-colour nightlight to create a gentle calming ambience that will send your baby to sleep. Start the nightlight directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can specify the colour of the light and set a timer to decide when to display it.
Calm and reassure your baby with the sound of your own voice using the app, from wherever you are.
The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is incredibly easy to set up. Simply download the app and use the in-app QR code to connect the camera to your local Wi-Fi network. The app includes a first-time user guide, which will support you and explain the buttons and features of the app.
What is included
Features
Power
Video Quality
Cameras
Software