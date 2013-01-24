Home
    SCD910/00
    Encourages baby's first sounds and words
      Encourages baby's first sounds and words

        Encourages baby's first sounds and words

        Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

        Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.

        Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep

        Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently to sleep.

        Records and replays your baby's voice

        Your baby's voice activates the Magic Mirror, and a few seconds later it is played back. Allowing babies to hear their own voice while they see their face encourages them to experiment with sound and speech.

        Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

        Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made of flexible plastic.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU and USA Toy regulation

        • Audio playback

          Automatic playback
          Yes

        • Audio recording

          Automatic recording
          Yes
          Pre-recorded sounds
          Yes
          Recording time
          up to 6  s

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Battery
          User manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          3
          Operating time on battery
          10  hour(s)
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x D x H)
          24 x 7.5 x 28.5  mm

        • Logistic data

          EAN F-box
          Yes

