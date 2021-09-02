2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Medium flow
3m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.4
of 5
109
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Kulecat2000
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
As close to nature intended!
These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!
Pros
Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic
Cons
None at all.
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Breastfeedingmama
13/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Really is a good product and true to description
I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.
Pros
Soft, flexible, breast like shape.
Cons
Non.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Niki82
10/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing and soft
Amazing teats, they are very soft and pleasant, unlike the Classic version of the same Avent. They did not turn yellow after several uses. And a very easy to use.
Pros
Very soft, easy to use and do not turn yellow easily
Cons
The flow is a little slow at times
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011