Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Hurry! Last order date for standard delivery is 18th December! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds

    Philips Avent

    Anti-colic teat

    SCF631/27
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat

      SCF631/27
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £5.25

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £5.25

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-teats

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Anti-colic teat

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

        • 2 pcs
        • Newborn-flow teat
        • 0m+
        Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

        Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

        Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        60% less fussing at night*

        60% less fussing at night*

        Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*

        Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

        Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

        The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

        Different teat flow rates available

        Different teat flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

        This teat is BPA free

        This teat is BPA free

        Philips Avent Anti-colic teat is made of BPA free material (silicone).

        Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

        Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA free

        • What is included

          Teat
          2 pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          designed to reduce air ingestion
          Teat
          Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents teat collapse, Proven anti-colic system
          Ease of use
          • easy to clean and assemble
          • leak-free design

        • Teat

          Flow speed
          Newborn flow

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
            • Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
            • What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount