2 year warranty
2 pcs
Newborn-flow teat
0m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.2
of 5
15
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
verbatim158
01/11/2013
Deutschland
Tolles Produkt!
Meine Kleine hat durch diesen Sauger weniger Blähungen und allgemein weniger Luft im Bauch, so ist sie zufriedener und grinst beim Essen! Die Wirkung des Saugers ist sogar am Sauger selbst sichtbar! Toll!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
verbatim158
01/11/2013
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Tolles Produkt!
Meine Kleine hat durch diesen Sauger weniger Blähungen und allgemein weniger Luft im Bauch, so ist sie zufriedener und grinst beim Essen! Die Wirkung des Saugers ist sogar am Sauger selbst sichtbar! Toll!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
Mami88
05/10/2011
Deutschland
Einfach sehr gut!
Wieder einmal hält Avent seine Versprechen: Unser Kleiner geht nach wie vor auch an die Brust, allerdings spuckt er da die Hälfte aus und schluckt viel Luft (weshalb wir überhaupt erst angefangen haben, abzupumpen und mit der Flasche zu füttern.), mit Flasche ist das merklich weniger geworden. Er ist weniger aufgetrieben und schreit dementsprechend auch weniger. Und im Gegensatz zu den NUK-Saugern bekommt er hier auch was raus. Bis jetzt ist noch keiner der Sauger undicht o.ä. geworden, obwohl wir nur 2 haben, sprich sie sind im Dauergebrauch und werden dementsprechend oft benutzt/gereinigt/dampfsterilisiert. Mit dem Deckel ist die Flasche wirklich dicht, auch beim Erwärmen bzw wenn man mal eine Flasche aus Pulver aufschüttelt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF631/27 Anti-colic Sauger
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011