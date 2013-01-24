Home
    Digital TV antenna

    SDV5100/12
      -{discount-value}

      This single dipole compact antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Its 18 dB amplification increases reception range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV.

        Enjoy digital reception

        18 dB Amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 18 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF

        Boost your signal with up to 18 dB amplification

        Up to 18 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Compact design

        The compact design of this antenna will easily blend in with your home decor.

        Single dipole with tilt for improved reception

        The single dipole with tilt is a simple, single element design that receives both horizontal and vertical broadcast signals. As signals may be either horizontally or vertically polarised, it is important to be able to adjust for both.

        Weighted base for excellent physical stability

        The weighted base stabilises the antenna's position so you enjoy more positioning choices.

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        PVC/BFR free to respect the environment

        This product does not contain PVC and BFR materials, which helps protect the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          6  cm
          Height
          23.83  cm
          Depth
          7.54  cm
          Weight
          0.142  kg

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          Antenna cable length
          150  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          18  dB
          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          10  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 56415 5
          Gross weight
          0.355  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Net weight
          0.195  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0.16  kg
          Width
          10  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56415 2
          Gross weight
          2.47  kg
          Height
          30.2  cm
          Length
          32.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.170  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          1.300  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm

