Enjoy digital reception
This single dipole compact antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Its 18 dB amplification increases reception range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV.
Digital TV antenna
Up to 18 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.
The compact design of this antenna will easily blend in with your home decor.
The single dipole with tilt is a simple, single element design that receives both horizontal and vertical broadcast signals. As signals may be either horizontally or vertically polarised, it is important to be able to adjust for both.
The weighted base stabilises the antenna's position so you enjoy more positioning choices.
Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss
This product does not contain PVC and BFR materials, which helps protect the environment.
