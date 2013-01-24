Home
    Digital TV antenna

    SDV5120/12
      Enjoy digital reception

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC, it is ideal for use at home or in a boat, caravan or campervan.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy digital reception

        36 dB Amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 36 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM

        Boost your signal with up to 36 dB amplification

        Up to 36 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Tilt and swivel positioning

        330° radius with 90° tilt allows the UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal

        Adjustable gain control

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        Optional DC power supply

        Portable indoor antenna for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. 220 V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          15  cm
          Height
          4.6  cm
          Depth
          24.8  cm
          Weight
          0.396  kg

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • FM
          • VHF
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          36  dB

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Height
          31  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.636  kg
          Gross weight
          0.83  kg
          Tare weight
          0.194  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56417 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56417 6
          Length
          30.3  cm
          Width
          29  cm
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Net weight
          2.544  kg
          Gross weight
          3.58  kg
          Tare weight
          1.036  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          4

