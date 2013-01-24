Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy digital reception
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC, it is ideal for use at home or in a boat, caravan or campervan.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy digital reception
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC, it is ideal for use at home or in a boat, caravan or campervan.
Enjoy digital reception
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC, it is ideal for use at home or in a boat, caravan or campervan.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy digital reception
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC, it is ideal for use at home or in a boat, caravan or campervan.
Digital TV antenna
Philips shop price
Total:
Up to 36 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.
330° radius with 90° tilt allows the UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal
Allows you to easily improve reception range
Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss
Portable indoor antenna for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. 220 V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)
Product dimensions
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton