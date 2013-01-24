Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits
Enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits
Digital TV antenna
Philips shop price
Total:
Up to 38 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.
This antenna will easily fit in with your home décor.
Allows you to easily improve reception range
Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions