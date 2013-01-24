Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital TV antenna

    SDV5225/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Enhanced digital performance Enhanced digital performance Enhanced digital performance
      -{discount-value}

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV5225/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Enhanced digital performance

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits

      Digital TV antenna

      Enhanced digital performance

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits

      Enhanced digital performance

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits

      Digital TV antenna

      Enhanced digital performance

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its unique flat design will easily fit in with your home decor. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital TV antenna

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enhanced digital performance

        38 dB amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 38 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF

        Boost your signal with up to 38 dB amplification

        Up to 38 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Unique flat design

        This antenna will easily fit in with your home décor.

        Adjustable gain control and power LED

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • HDTV
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          38  dB

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included
          Power LED indicator
          Green

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          32.8  cm
          Width
          11.2  cm
          Depth
          8.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.316  kg
          Gross weight
          0.501  kg
          Tare weight
          0.185  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56418 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          23.8  cm
          Width
          19.4  cm
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          1.264  kg
          Gross weight
          2.3  kg
          Tare weight
          1.036  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56418 3

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Height
          27.5  cm
          Weight
          0.316  kg
          Width
          7.3  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item