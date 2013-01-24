Home
    Digital TV antenna

    SDV6222/12
    • Superior digital picture and sound Superior digital picture and sound Superior digital picture and sound
      Digital TV antenna

      SDV6222/12

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and enhanced GSM filter was designed to provide superior reception for Digital broadcasts. Its compact and sleek design will easily fit in with your interior

      Digital TV antenna

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and enhanced GSM filter was designed to provide superior reception for Digital broadcasts. Its compact and sleek design will easily fit in with your interior

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and enhanced GSM filter was designed to provide superior reception for Digital broadcasts. Its compact and sleek design will easily fit in with your interior

      Digital TV antenna

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and enhanced GSM filter was designed to provide superior reception for Digital broadcasts. Its compact and sleek design will easily fit in with your interior

        Digital TV antenna

        Superior digital picture and sound

        48 dB amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 48 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM

        Boost your signal with up to 48 dB amplification

        48 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Adjustable gain control and power LED

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Compact design

        The compact design of this antenna will easily blend in with your home decor.

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        Adjustable VHF dipoles for easy setup

        180° turn radius with 90° tilt allows VHF element to be adjusted easily for maximum signal

        ON/OFF switch and 3-stage gain control for ease of use

        A 3-stage gain control that offers 3 levels of amplification for easy setup and an improved reception range.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          48  dB
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • FM

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Green
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          31  cm
          Width
          18  cm
          Depth
          11  cm
          Net weight
          0.604  kg
          Gross weight
          0.869  kg
          Tare weight
          0.265  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 62228 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Card
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          46.3  cm
          Width
          30.7  cm
          Height
          20.3  cm
          Net weight
          2.416  kg
          Gross weight
          4.208  kg
          Tare weight
          1.792  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 62228 9
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          10  cm
          Height
          14  cm
          Weight
          0.493  kg
          Width
          21  cm

