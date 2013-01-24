Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital TV antenna

    SDV6224/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enhanced digital reception Enhanced digital reception Enhanced digital reception
      -{discount-value}

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV6224/12

      Enhanced digital reception

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in with your home decor.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enhanced digital reception

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in with your home decor.

      Enhanced digital reception

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in with your home decor.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enhanced digital reception

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in with your home decor.

      Similar products

      See all others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital TV antenna

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enhanced digital reception

        42 dB Amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 42 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM

        Unique flat design

        This antenna will easily fit in with your home décor.

        Wall-mountable

        It allows you to position your antenna conveniently to receive maximum signal strength while out of sight

        Adjustable gain control and power LED

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Superior noise filtering against signal loss

        Superior noise filtering protects against signal loss.

        GSM filter prevents interference from mobile phone networks

        This antenna has been specifically designed to prevent any possible interference from mobile phone networks

        Boost your signal with up to 42 dB amplification

        Up to 42 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        PVC/BFR free to respect the environment

        This product does not contain PVC and BFR materials, which helps protect the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • FM
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          42  dB
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included
          Power LED indicator
          Green

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          33  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Depth
          7.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.531  kg
          Gross weight
          0.8  kg
          Tare weight
          0.269  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56423 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          32.7  cm
          Width
          22.5  cm
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          2.124  kg
          Gross weight
          3.53  kg
          Tare weight
          1.406  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56423 7

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.25  cm
          Height
          17.6  cm
          Weight
          0.364  kg
          Width
          24.64  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item