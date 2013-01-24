Home
      This indoor/outdoor amplified antenna offers excellent digital and analogue reception. Its compact design and various mounting options make it easy to install. Check the set top box owner's manual for powering options. See all benefits

        Enhanced digital reception

        40 dB Amplified antenna

        • Indoor/outdoor
        • 40 dB amplified

        Boost your signal with up to 40 dB amplification

        Up to 40 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Extremely compact design for easy installation

        The compact panel design of this antenna allows easy placement indoors or outdoors.

        Various mounting options for easy installation

        Various mounting options (mast, wall and railing) are available for this antenna to allow you to position it easily at home.

        Weatherproof, paintable surface for customisation

        Weather resistant, paintable surface to match your indoor or outdoor decor.

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        PVC/BFR free to respect the environment

        This product does not contain PVC and BFR materials, which helps protect the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          25  cm
          Height
          4  cm
          Depth
          18.8  cm
          Weight
          0.8475  kg

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Antenna cable length
          600  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          40  dB
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • FM

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          32.8  cm
          Width
          22.9  cm
          Depth
          12.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.8475  kg
          Gross weight
          1.232  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3845  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56410 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          27.1  cm
          Width
          24.2  cm
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          1.6950  kg
          Gross weight
          2.76  kg
          Tare weight
          1.0650  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56477 3
          Number of consumer packages
          2

