2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5800BK/00
WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing
SHB5800 in-ear Bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass and balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one-touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.
6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC easy pairing lets you pair with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth-enabled device with just one touch.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high-quality listening experience.
2.9
of 5
45
Reviews
7EON
13/04/2019
United Kingdom
Perfect!
Best music quality and easy to use. 5-star rating!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
eddie481735
27/11/2015
United Kingdom
it's so good in-ear headphone.
it's easy to take it to everywhere on my neck. so cool when i used it outdoor. especially i love philips sound quality. good bass good sound . i love it.
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Kortlever91
25/09/2017
Nederland
Geen woorden voor.
Niet normaal! Wat Een Kwaliteit! Natuurlijk denkt u nu; dat zal allemaal wel, eerst horen dan geloven, niets mee te maken gewoon kopen deze dingen. Heerlijk geluid, batterij gaat lang mee en ze zijn onverwoestbaar!! Mijn aanstaande vond het een goed plan om ze grondig schoon te maken met een Bosch wasmachine (ook een topding) gewoon vol wasprogramma afgedraaid inclusief driehonderdmiljoen toeren centrifuge, en ze doen het gewoon nog. Sterker nog, beter dan ooit (al dat oorsmeer is natuurlijk verdwenen. Bedankt Philips voor een geweldig product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones