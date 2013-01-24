Home
      SHB5800 in-ear Bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass and balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one-touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.

        WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

        Solid bass

        • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear

        3 interchangeable rubber a better fit

        "With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly."

        Wireless Bluetooth music and call controls

        When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favourite tunes, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, and then all it takes is a tap on each ear shell's intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

        Finely tuned drivers for bassy and balanced sound

        Finely tuned ear-bud drivers deliver the best in sound enjoyment.

        One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

        NFC easy pairing lets you pair with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth-enabled device with just one touch.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high-quality listening experience.

        Sweat- and moisture-proof materials ideal for sport

        IPX2 sweat- and moisture-proof materials make them ideal for outdoor use and casual sports.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Included
          USB cable
          Included for charging

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth version
          3.0 + EDR

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Last number redial
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between call and music
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Music play time
          5.5  hr
          Standby time
          150 hr
          Talk time
          6 hr

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          8-22,000 Hz
          Impedance
          16 ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          25 mW
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Voice coil
          Copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 73262 7
          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.101  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.044  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.057  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          4  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73262 4
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          0.752  kg
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Length
          21.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.264  kg
          Tare weight
          0.488  kg
          Width
          14  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.015  kg
          Width
          3.5  cm

