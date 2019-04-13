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Discontinued

Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800BK/00

2.9

| (45) Reviews

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

SHB5800 in-ear Bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass and balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one-touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.

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Solid bass

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

NFC easy pairing lets you pair with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth-enabled device with just one touch.

Bluetooth 3.0 AVRCP/HSP/HFP/A2DP mobile devices support

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high-quality listening experience.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

45

Reviews

13/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect!

Best music quality and easy to use. 5-star rating!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

27/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's so good in-ear headphone.

it's easy to take it to everywhere on my neck. so cool when i used it outdoor. especially i love philips sound quality. good bass good sound . i love it.

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

25/09/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Geen woorden voor.

Niet normaal! Wat Een Kwaliteit! Natuurlijk denkt u nu; dat zal allemaal wel, eerst horen dan geloven, niets mee te maken gewoon kopen deze dingen. Heerlijk geluid, batterij gaat lang mee en ze zijn onverwoestbaar!! Mijn aanstaande vond het een goed plan om ze grondig schoon te maken met een Bosch wasmachine (ook een topding) gewoon vol wasprogramma afgedraaid inclusief driehonderdmiljoen toeren centrifuge, en ze doen het gewoon nog. Sterker nog, beter dan ooit (al dat oorsmeer is natuurlijk verdwenen. Bedankt Philips voor een geweldig product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

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