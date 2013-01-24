Home
    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

    SHC8575/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Exceptional wireless sound Exceptional wireless sound Exceptional wireless sound
      Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

      SHC8575/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Exceptional wireless sound

      Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

      Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

      Exceptional wireless sound

      Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

      Exceptional wireless sound

      Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

      Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

      Exceptional wireless sound

      Freedom to enjoy music at home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto-tuning and bass enhancement features, this Philips SHC8575/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

        Exceptional wireless sound

        Stereo headphone

        • Over-ear
        Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

        Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

        The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.

        3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

        Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

        With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Signal/noise ratio
          70  dB

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Channel separation
          >30  dB
          Pilot tone frequency
          19
          Effective range
          100  m
          Carrier frequency range
          863.0 - 865.0  MHz
          Modulation
          FM
          Channel selection
          automatic
          Number of channels
          3

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          yes
          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Low battery indicator
          yes
          Double PLL
          yes
          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.75  kg
          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          39  cm
          Net weight
          1.992  kg
          Tare weight
          1.758  kg
          Width
          26  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71056 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          12.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.04  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          0.664  kg
          Tare weight
          0.376  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71056 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          10  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Weight
          0.316  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SHC AC-DC adapter
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries
        • Charging cable
        • Transmitter

