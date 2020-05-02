Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHD8600/30
Wireless music
Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with these headphones. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offer extra fit and comfort.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
A perfect fit between the ear shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.
The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimised for a quick recharge while at the same time maximising the battery lifespan.
3.3
of 5
28
Reviews
Biba65
02/05/2020
Deutschland
Top Kopfhörer super Klang
Der Kopfhörer hat einen bequemen Sitz eine sehr guten Klang und eine gute Reichweite. Preis-Leistung stimmt
Pros
Klang, Reichweite, Preis
Cons
Kunstleder am Bügel und Ohrmuschel löst sich ab
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-05-02
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-05-02
Wollmaus
26/11/2015
Deutschland
Klasse Kopfhöhrer zum TV schauen.
Leichter tausch der Accus. Lade meine Accus in einer Ditital Ladestation, so kann ich unbegrenzt Filme schauen. Die eigene Ladestadion ist wirklich nicht der Hit. Aber der Sound ist wirklich top. Ich habe mir weiche Frottyüberzüge für die Ohrmuschel gehollt Das tragen ist jetzt richtig angenehm.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Musicfreak
23/11/2015
Deutschland
Nur eine Sache fehlt
Ich bin sehr zufrieden und kann jetzt endlich ohne Kabel und andere zu stören, laut Musik hören und sogar mich frei bewegen! Könnte man sie auch draußen benutzen, dann wäre das Teil echt perfekt für mich.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer