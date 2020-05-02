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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHD8600/30

3.3

| (28) Reviews

Wireless music

Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with these headphones. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offer extra fit and comfort.

See all benefits

Lightweight comfortable headphones

Wireless music

Self-adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

Pivoting ear shells ensure a comfortable fit

Pivoting ear shells ensure a comfortable fit

A perfect fit between the ear shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimised for a quick recharge while at the same time maximising the battery lifespan.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

28

Reviews

02/05/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top Kopfhörer super Klang

Der Kopfhörer hat einen bequemen Sitz eine sehr guten Klang und eine gute Reichweite. Preis-Leistung stimmt

Pros

Klang, Reichweite, Preis

Cons

Kunstleder am Bügel und Ohrmuschel löst sich ab

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2018-05-02

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2018-05-02

26/11/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Klasse Kopfhöhrer zum TV schauen.

Leichter tausch der Accus. Lade meine Accus in einer Ditital Ladestation, so kann ich unbegrenzt Filme schauen. Die eigene Ladestadion ist wirklich nicht der Hit. Aber der Sound ist wirklich top. Ich habe mir weiche Frottyüberzüge für die Ohrmuschel gehollt Das tragen ist jetzt richtig angenehm.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

23/11/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Nur eine Sache fehlt

Ich bin sehr zufrieden und kann jetzt endlich ohne Kabel und andere zu stören, laut Musik hören und sogar mich frei bewegen! Könnte man sie auch draußen benutzen, dann wäre das Teil echt perfekt für mich.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer

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