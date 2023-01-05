  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • High-res home cinema sound High-res home cinema sound High-res home cinema sound
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless TV headphones

      SHD8800/12

      High-res home cinema sound

      Philips SHD8800 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all TV Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Wireless TV headphones
      - {discount-value}

      Wireless TV headphones

      total

      recurring payment

      High-res home cinema sound

      Superior cinematic sound for your home

      • 40-mm drivers/open-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      Move freely with 30 m wireless range

      Move freely with 30 m wireless range

      The 30 m transmission range provides mobility and freedom to enjoy your music all around your home.

      Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

      Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

      The self-adjusting lightweight hammock gives you the best fit for your head shape, while offering optimal comfort.

      Superior cinematic sound from 40 mm drivers

      Superior cinematic sound from 40 mm drivers

      Philips SHD8800's 40-mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.

      Easy-to-use charging dock

      Easy-to-use charging dock

      Place the headphones in the charging dock for easy charging.

      High-res audio via wired connection

      High-res audio via wired connection

      High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16-bit/44.1-kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8800 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices - so you can get more out of your home entertainment.

      Digital wireless connection delivers crystal-clear sound

      Digital wireless connection delivers crystal-clear sound

      Using a 2.4-GHz digital transmission, Philips SHD8800 headphones prevent compression and data loss. This delivers smooth acoustics and minimal data loss for crystal-clear sound.

      20-hour runtime for long listening sessions

      With a 20-hour runtime, you can indulge in marathon viewing sessions without worrying about losing power.

      Automatic on/off power

      Philips SHD8800 headphones turn on automatically when you put them on your head. And when you're finished watching, they will automatically power off, to ensure power doesn't go to waste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency range
        8-40,000 Hz (when wired), 8-22,000 Hz (wireless mode)
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        98 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        >75  dB

      • Connectivity

        3.5 mm headphone jack
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Carrier frequency range
        2406 ~ 2472 MHz
        Modulation
        FHSS
        Channel selection
        automatic
        Effective range
        15  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        39.5  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        3.471  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99241 5
        Net weight
        1.74  kg
        Tare weight
        1.731  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Operating time
        ~20 hours
        Base station features
        LED indicator
        Battery charging indicator
        yes

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x AAA 1.2 V NiMH rechargeable battery
        Power supply transmitter
        5 V 550 mA DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        12.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99241 8
        Gross weight
        0.962  kg
        Net weight
        0.58  kg
        Tare weight
        0.382  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        22  cm
        Width
        17.6  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Weight
        0.239  kg

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        5 V/550 mA DC

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.