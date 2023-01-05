Search terms
SHD8800/12
High-res home cinema sound
Philips SHD8800 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.See all benefits
Wireless TV headphones
The 30 m transmission range provides mobility and freedom to enjoy your music all around your home.
The self-adjusting lightweight hammock gives you the best fit for your head shape, while offering optimal comfort.
Philips SHD8800's 40-mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.
Place the headphones in the charging dock for easy charging.
High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16-bit/44.1-kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8800 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices - so you can get more out of your home entertainment.
Using a 2.4-GHz digital transmission, Philips SHD8800 headphones prevent compression and data loss. This delivers smooth acoustics and minimal data loss for crystal-clear sound.
With a 20-hour runtime, you can indulge in marathon viewing sessions without worrying about losing power.
Philips SHD8800 headphones turn on automatically when you put them on your head. And when you're finished watching, they will automatically power off, to ensure power doesn't go to waste.
Sound
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
