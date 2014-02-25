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Discontinued

Digital Wireless Headphone

SHD9000/10

4

| (35) Reviews

True CD sound quality with digital wireless

Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100-m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, these headphones are a hassle-free way to enjoy music at home.

See all benefits

Kleer uncompressed audio

True CD sound quality with digital wireless

  • Over-ear

  • Black

2 x AAA rechargeable NiMH batteries for optimal weight

2 x AAA NiMH batteries for optimal weight

40 mm high power neodymium speakers

40 mm high power neodymium speakers

40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound performance.

Digital transmission ensures robust reception

The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

35

Reviews

1

25/02/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekend product

Dit product heb ik nu 4 dagen in mijn bezit en ik kan niet anders zeggen dan perfect! Geluid en draagcomfort prima, mute-knop een welkom extra. Het opladen vergt enige oefening, de hoofdtelefoon moet met precisie op het basisstation worden geplaatst. De sterkte van de led-indicators had iets zwakker kunnen zijn.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Is aan te raden

Product is prima, en doet wat ik er van verwacht heb.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Is aan te raden

Product is prima, en doet wat ik er van verwacht heb.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone

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