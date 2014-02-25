2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD9000/10
True CD sound quality with digital wireless
Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100-m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, these headphones are a hassle-free way to enjoy music at home.
Over-ear
Black
2 x AAA NiMH batteries for optimal weight
40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound performance.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
4.0
of 5
35
Reviews
heku
25/02/2014
Nederland
Uitstekend product
Dit product heb ik nu 4 dagen in mijn bezit en ik kan niet anders zeggen dan perfect! Geluid en draagcomfort prima, mute-knop een welkom extra. Het opladen vergt enige oefening, de hoofdtelefoon moet met precisie op het basisstation worden geplaatst. De sterkte van de led-indicators had iets zwakker kunnen zijn.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone
Will19
16/06/2013
Nederland
Is aan te raden
Product is prima, en doet wat ik er van verwacht heb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone
BMLu
16/06/2013
Nederland
Is aan te raden
Product is prima, en doet wat ik er van verwacht heb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD9000 Digital Wireless Headphone