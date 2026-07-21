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In-Ear Headphones
Discontinued
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SHE3800BK/00
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All (5)
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to improve sound from my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low