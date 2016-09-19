  • 2 year warranty

    SHE3855SG/00
      Bright beats, punchy bass

      Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.

        Bright beats, punchy bass

        High quality vacuum metallised matt finishing

        • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit.

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

        Vacuum metallised, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

        Vacuum metallised, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

        A high quality vacuum metallised matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

        Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

        Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

        Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

        Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70932 3
          Gross weight
          0.037  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.024  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70932 0
          Gross weight
          1.371  kg
          Height
          15  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.059  kg
          Width
          21  cm

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70932 7
          Gross weight
          0.138  kg
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.039  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.099  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes: S, M, L

        • Design

          Colour
          Silver grey

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          12–22,000  Hz
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          28  ohm
          Acoustic system
          Closed

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

