Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Webcam

    SPC525NC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Keep in contact the easy way Keep in contact the easy way Keep in contact the easy way
      -{discount-value}

      Webcam

      SPC525NC/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Keep in contact the easy way

      Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Webcam

      Keep in contact the easy way

      Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits

      Keep in contact the easy way

      Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Webcam

      Keep in contact the easy way

      Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Webcam

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Webcam

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep in contact the easy way

        • VGA
        • CMOS

        1.3 Megapixels for higher image quality

        With 1.3 Megapixels you can use your webcam as a camera for taking high-quality photographs that are even good enough for printing larger sized high-quality images.

        Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

        Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video chatting experience.

        Face tracking automatically follows your face

        The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the centre of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.

        3 X digital zoom

        This built-in digital zoom lens allows you to shoot from a distance easily, bringing subjects closer.

        Turn the camera 360° on its pivot joint

        Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

        Built-in digital microphone for quality sound

        The built-in digital microphone allows you to talk naturally and freely or to add sound to a video clip recording.

        Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

        Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

        Installation manager for easy setup

        Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step-by-step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

        Compatible with all instant messaging services

        The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

        Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

        With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.

        Stable mount on any monitor, laptop or desk

        The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

        Take, archive and manage images with VLounge

        Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will be able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

        Technical Specifications

        • Video and snapshot capturing

          Sensor
          CMOS
          Sensor resolution
          VGA
          Video resolution
          1.3 MP
          Snapshot resolution
          VGA
          Interpolated snapshot res.
          1.3 MP
          Max. frame rate
          30  fps
          Lens
          F2.6, D50°
          White balance
          2600 – 7600 k
          Colour depth
          24  bit

        • Mechanics

          Laptop clamp
          Yes
          LCD clamp
          Yes
          CRT stand
          Yes
          Desktop stand
          Yes
          Built-in digital microphone
          Yes
          Snapshot button
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Multimedia headset SHM2000
          • Quick install guide

        • Software

          VLounge
          Premium
          Add video to
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Messenger
          • Skype
          • ICQ
          • QQ
          • Windows Live Messenger
          • MSN Messenger

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Microsoft Windows Vista Home
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          Processor
          Pentium III 500 MHz or faster
          RAM memory
          128 MB RAM
          Sound card
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          Internet connection
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          200 MB
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5
          PC Link
          USB 2.0

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          75  mm
          Product height
          125  mm
          Product width
          35  mm
          Product weight (g)
          79

        • Packaging Data

          12NC
          908210008694
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97761 6
          Quantity
          1
          Height
          186  mm
          Length
          230  mm
          Width
          92  mm
          Gross weight
          0.418  kg
          Tare weight
          0.339  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 33419 2
          Quantity
          6
          Height
          260  mm
          Length
          392  mm
          Width
          292  mm
          Gross weight
          3.2  kg
          Tare weight
          3.126  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset SHM2000
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item