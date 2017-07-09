600 Series Wireless keyboard-mouse combo
Designed for what you do
Designed for your productive life, the 600 series keyboard-mouse combo offers a well-designed ergonomic keyboard and mouse for a reliable all-day use. The plug it and forget it wireless cleans up your desktop for your best work.
600 Series
Wireless keyboard-mouse combo
Designed for what you do 3 buttons Wireless Compact Design Water-resistant design for cleaning and occasional spills
Life can be messy. With this water-resistant keyboard, the occasional spill or spray is no problem. These keyboards are built to last.
Strong 2.4 GHz plug-and-play wireless for simplicity
Thin-profile design looks great on your desk
Low-profile keys for comfortable quiet typing
Keys last millions of keystrokes for durability
Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great
High-definition optical tracking for smooth control
Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand
OS/System Requirements
System Requirements
Microsoft Windows 2000, ME, XP, Vista and above, Linux, IOS
Physical Dimensions
Dimensions (L x W x H)
Mouse: 112.92 x 60.63 x 37.4 (mm), Keyboard: 432.7 x 124.8 x 26.24 (mm) Weight
Mouse: 97 ± 5 (g), Keyboard: 450 ± 5 (g)
Technical specifications
Connectivity
2.4 GHz Wireless Connection, 10 metres effective wireless connection distance Product Type
Wireless keyboard-mouse combo Keys
104 Keys Handed Type
Left- and right-handed mouse Front Panel Material - Keyboard
Plastics front panel Optical Sensor Precision-Mouse
1000 dpi mouse
