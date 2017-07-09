Search terms

      Designed for what you do

      Designed for your productive life, the 600 series keyboard-mouse combo offers a well-designed ergonomic keyboard and mouse for a reliable all-day use. The plug it and forget it wireless cleans up your desktop for your best work.

      Designed for what you do

      • 3 buttons
      • Wireless
      • Compact Design
      Water-resistant design for cleaning and occasional spills

      Water-resistant design for cleaning and occasional spills

      Life can be messy. With this water-resistant keyboard, the occasional spill or spray is no problem. These keyboards are built to last.

      Strong 2.4 GHz plug-and-play wireless for simplicity

      Strong 2.4 GHz plug-and-play wireless for simplicity

      Thin-profile design looks great on your desk

      Thin-profile design looks great on your desk

      Low-profile keys for comfortable quiet typing

      Low-profile keys for comfortable quiet typing

      Keys last millions of keystrokes for durability

      Keys last millions of keystrokes for durability

      Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great

      Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great

      High-definition optical tracking for smooth control

      High-definition optical tracking for smooth control

      Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand

      Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand

      Technical Specifications

      • OS/System Requirements

        System Requirements
        Microsoft Windows 2000, ME, XP, Vista and above, Linux, IOS

      • Physical Dimensions

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        Mouse: 112.92 x 60.63 x 37.4 (mm), Keyboard: 432.7 x 124.8 x 26.24 (mm)
        Weight
        Mouse: 97 ± 5 (g), Keyboard: 450 ± 5 (g)

      • Technical specifications

        Connectivity
        2.4 GHz Wireless Connection, 10 metres effective wireless connection distance
        Product Type
        Wireless keyboard-mouse combo
        Keys
        104 Keys
        Handed Type
        Left- and right-handed mouse
        Front Panel Material - Keyboard
        Plastics front panel
        Optical Sensor Precision-Mouse
        1000 dpi mouse

