Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits
Universal remote control
Total:
recurring payment
Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!
Replace a table full of remote controls with one robust unit that operates your TV, DVD player/recorder, satellite receiver, digital terrestrial receiver or cable set-top box (STB) and VCR, regardless of the brand or model.
The extra protection provided by the special rubber rim decreases the chance of breaking the remote. In addition, it improves comfort and gives a firm grip of the remote in your hand.
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.
Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.
Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.
Convenience
Infrared Capabilities
Power
Packaging dimensions
Setup
Outer Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.