    SRP3004/53
      Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits

      Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits

        • 4 in 1
        SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

        SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

        Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!

        4-in-1 remote for your TV, DVD player/recorder, STB and VCR

        Replace a table full of remote controls with one robust unit that operates your TV, DVD player/recorder, satellite receiver, digital terrestrial receiver or cable set-top box (STB) and VCR, regardless of the brand or model.

        Protective rim increases comfort and gives a firm grip

        The extra protection provided by the special rubber rim decreases the chance of breaking the remote. In addition, it improves comfort and gives a firm grip of the remote in your hand.

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Ready for use with Philips equipment

        If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

        Compatible with more than 1000 brands

        Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.

        Big buttons increase operability and readability.

        Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          DVD functions
          • Audio settings
          • Digit keys
          • Disc menu control
          • Subtitle select
          • System menu control
          • Transport keys
          Language support
          EN/EL/RU/CZ/PL/HU/SK/RO/HR/BG/SL/UK
          Number of keys
          31
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Regulatory approvals
          CE Mark
          SAT/CBL functions
          • Channel up/down
          • Digit keys
          • Guide, info
          • Menu Control
          • Text functions
          • Volume up/down, mute
          Shock proof
          Yes
          Splash-proof
          Yes
          Supported devices
          • DVD
          • SAT
          • TV
          • VCR
          TV functions
          • AV selection, external
          • Colour/Brightness control
          • Digit keys
          • Fast text keys
          • Menu Control
          • Power/standby
          • Programme up/down
          • Teletext keys
          • Volume up/down, mute
          VCR functions
          • Menu Control
          • Showview, VCR plus
          • Transport keys (6)

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Carrier frequency range
          24–55 kHz
          Number of brands in database
          Over 1000
          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Transmission angle
          45  degree
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49331 8
          Gross weight
          0.225  kg
          Height
          27.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.19  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.035  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          14.5  cm

        • Setup

          Setup Method
          SimpleSetup

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.832  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49331 5
          Height
          19.4  cm
          Length
          29.9  cm
          Net weight
          1.14  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          0.692  kg
          Width
          16.9  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

