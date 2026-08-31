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Discontinued

Type C to HDMI cable

SWV5431/00

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior high-definition TV. Allows you to connect your mobile device directly to your TV, projector or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • 4K 60Hz

  • High speed

  • 1.5 m (4.9 ft)

Smooth image with 30 frames per second 60Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 60 frames per second video. This gives you a smoother TV viewing experience.

Metal casing with braided cable

Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 206 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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