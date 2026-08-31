Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SWV5431/00
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior high-definition TV. Allows you to connect your mobile device directly to your TV, projector or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.
4K 60Hz
High speed
1.5 m (4.9 ft)
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 60 frames per second video. This gives you a smoother TV viewing experience.
Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.