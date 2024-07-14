2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE1205BK/00
8-mm drivers/closed-back
Comfort fit
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Great passive noise isolation
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.
2.8
of 5
22
Reviews
TeriMKD
14/07/2024
United Kingdom
Long battery life, great sound
Music sounds great with these earbuds. Conversation, not so much. It mutes the outside noise quite well, which is good for noisy surroundings, but when engaging in an audio chat or a phone call, it feels strange to barely be able to hear my own voice when I speak. Distance from the Bluetooth source is good. So is the battery life. Remote controls are well programmed, very intuitive and user friendly. I would recommend, it is good value for money.
Pros
Great sound quality, silicone buds mute well the outside noise
Cons
Somewhat uncomfortable silicone covers for myself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
matsun
06/12/2023
Nederland
Goed en betaalbaar - makkelijk te verbinden
Fijne oordopjes die goed in het oor blijven zitten en makkelijk te verbinden zijn. Ik gebruik ze vaak
Pros
Geluidskwaliteit, zitten goed
Cons
Bellen is minder goed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon
Lomdelo
09/04/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Top
Prima geluid, zit prima in het oor. Voelt hem niet zitten, licht gewicht.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon