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All series

  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes

Discontinued

In-ear wireless headphones with mic

TAE1205BK/00

2.8
| (22) Reviews
Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour.
See all benefits

Tangle-free tunes

  • 8-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Comfort fit

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

  • Great passive noise isolation

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Secure, flexible, comfortable

Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

22

Reviews

14/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Long battery life, great sound

Music sounds great with these earbuds. Conversation, not so much. It mutes the outside noise quite well, which is good for noisy surroundings, but when engaging in an audio chat or a phone call, it feels strange to barely be able to hear my own voice when I speak. Distance from the Bluetooth source is good. So is the battery life. Remote controls are well programmed, very intuitive and user friendly. I would recommend, it is good value for money.

Pros

Great sound quality, silicone buds mute well the outside noise

Cons

Somewhat uncomfortable silicone covers for myself

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

06/12/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Goed en betaalbaar - makkelijk te verbinden

Fijne oordopjes die goed in het oor blijven zitten en makkelijk te verbinden zijn. Ik gebruik ze vaak

Pros

Geluidskwaliteit, zitten goed

Cons

Bellen is minder goed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon

09/04/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Top

Prima geluid, zit prima in het oor. Voelt hem niet zitten, licht gewicht.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAE1205BK Draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon met microfoon

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