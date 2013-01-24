Home
    In-ear wireless headphones with mic

    TAE1205BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear wireless headphones with mic

      TAE1205BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tangle-free tunes

      Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour.

      In-ear wireless headphones with mic

      Tangle-free tunes

      Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour. See all benefits

      Tangle-free tunes

      Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour. See all benefits

      In-ear wireless headphones with mic

      Tangle-free tunes

      Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour. See all benefits

        Tangle-free tunes

        • 8-mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Secure, flexible, comfortable

        Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

        Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

        These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

        Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        7 hours of play time. USB-C charging

        The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Type
          dynamic
          Sensitivity
          108.5  dB

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          7  hr

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11031 8
          Gross weight
          1.876  kg
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Net weight
          1.296  kg
          Tare weight
          0.58  kg
          Width
          11.2  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11031 1
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.064  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.054  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.6  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          61.8  cm
          Depth
          0  cm
          Height
          2.25  cm
          Weight
          0.035  kg
          Width
          1.4  cm

