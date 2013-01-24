Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    TAR1506/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The pocket classic The pocket classic The pocket classic
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      TAR1506/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      The pocket classic

      Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analogue radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favourite programmes. Whether you're doing gardening or going on a walking tour. See all benefits

      Portable Radio

      The pocket classic

      Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analogue radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favourite programmes. Whether you're doing gardening or going on a walking tour. See all benefits

      The pocket classic

      Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analogue radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favourite programmes. Whether you're doing gardening or going on a walking tour. See all benefits

      Portable Radio

      The pocket classic

      Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analogue radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favourite programmes. Whether you're doing gardening or going on a walking tour. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The pocket classic

        • FM/MW
        • Analogue tuning
        • Battery operated

        Classic design. Easy to tune

        This super-portable analogue FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.

        Simple controls. Thumbwheel for volume and on/off

        One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.

        Super portable. Ideal for home or away

        Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound and a telescopic antenna ensures that you'll always get the best possible reception.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Sound

          Output power
          100 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          22  mm
          Product height
          116.2  mm
          Product width
          56  mm
          Product weight
          0.09  kg
          Packaging Depth
          37.3  mm
          Packaging Height
          156.2  mm
          Packaging Width
          85  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.144  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item