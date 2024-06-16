2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM/MW
Analogue tuning
Battery operated
This super-portable analogue FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.
One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.
Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound and a telescopic antenna ensures that you'll always get the best possible reception.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
R y b
16/06/2024
España
Buen tamaño y diseño clásico y practico,
Exelente radio pequeñita y portátil, me gusta que sea de baterías ya que no tendré que desecharlo si la batería fuera incorporada , muy contento.
Pros
Tamaño y baterias
Cons
Que se vendiera con audifonos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1506 Radio portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1506 Radio portátil
Ajua
26/02/2024
España
Verified buyer
Buen compañero para las noches en soledad
Fácil de usar con una sola mano. Buena captación de emisoras en AM y FM. Carencia de batería recargable.
Pros
Se acomoda bien debajo de la almohada
Cons
Si se deja encendida toda la noche, en tres días se agotan las pilas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1506 Radio portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1506 Radio portátil