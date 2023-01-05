Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    TAR2506/12
    Find support for this product
    • The classic companion The classic companion The classic companion
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      TAR2506/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      The classic companion

      From the kitchen to the bathroom to the garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analogue radio is easy to tune, sounds great and looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

      The classic companion

      From the kitchen to the bathroom to the garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analogue radio is easy to tune, sounds great and looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Portable Radio

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        The classic companion

        • FM/MW
        • Analogue tuning
        • AC or battery power
        Classic design. Easy to tune

        Classic design. Easy to tune

        This analogue FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

        Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

        Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

        Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, the 3.5" speaker ensures good, clear sound.

        Simple controls. Large volume dial

        Simple controls. Large volume dial

        You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

        Place it anywhere

        Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall socket, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion to a glass of wine on the balcony or a picnic in the back garden.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          300 mW
          Sound System
          Mono
          Sound enhancement
          tone control
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)

        • Loudspeakers

          Full-range driver diameter
          3.5"
          Number of full-range drivers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          No
          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)
          Audio in
          No

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          RDS
          No

        • Power

          Battery type
          D size (LR20)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          23.5  cm
          Depth
          9  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11663 4
          Gross weight
          0.972  kg
          Net weight
          0.802  kg
          Tare weight
          0.17  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14.9  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Depth
          6.63  cm
          Weight
          0.7  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          No
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          No

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.