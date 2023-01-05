Wake up ready to go Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button. See all benefits

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

This product qualifies for VAT relief If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket. Clock Radio

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now