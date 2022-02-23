ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go

Discontinued

Clock Radio

TAR3205/12

3.1
| (42) Reviews
Wake up ready to go
Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button.
See all benefits

Wake up ready to go

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

FM digital radio

The FM tuner delivers clear reception and you can set up to 10 presets for your favourite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

42

Reviews

23/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Compact unit with bright display numerals

My previous Philips clock radio lasted well over 10 years, so I had no hesitation in buying another one. Clock radio has a decent sound for such a small device. Alarms are easy to program in. The clock display is clear at night without being dazzling. Uses 2 AAA batteries for back-up, which are cheaper and easily available.

Pros

Absolutely silent in operation; no buzzing or humming from the power supply.

Cons

I found programming the radio presets a bit confusing at first; the pictorial "instructions" aren't really very helpful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio

24/03/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Zoals verwacht van Philips

Uitgebreide beschrijving en simpele bediening maakt dit product perfect!

This review was made for TAR3205 Klokradio

This review was made for TAR3205 Klokradio

25/05/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Erwartumgen voll erfüllt

Klein, leichtgewichtig, ein prima Gerät für die Reise.

Pros

geringes Gewicht

Cons

Radio empfang könnte besser sein.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3205 Radiowecker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3205 Radiowecker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.