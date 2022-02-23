2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAR3205/12
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
The FM tuner delivers clear reception and you can set up to 10 presets for your favourite stations. The display shows the time clearly.
Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.
3.1
of 5
42
Reviews
DonaldO63
23/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Compact unit with bright display numerals
My previous Philips clock radio lasted well over 10 years, so I had no hesitation in buying another one. Clock radio has a decent sound for such a small device. Alarms are easy to program in. The clock display is clear at night without being dazzling. Uses 2 AAA batteries for back-up, which are cheaper and easily available.
Pros
Absolutely silent in operation; no buzzing or humming from the power supply.
Cons
I found programming the radio presets a bit confusing at first; the pictorial "instructions" aren't really very helpful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Clock Radio
Hét merk!
24/03/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Zoals verwacht van Philips
Uitgebreide beschrijving en simpele bediening maakt dit product perfect!
This review was made for TAR3205 Klokradio
This review was made for TAR3205 Klokradio
Leppa
25/05/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Erwartumgen voll erfüllt
Klein, leichtgewichtig, ein prima Gerät für die Reise.
Pros
geringes Gewicht
Cons
Radio empfang könnte besser sein.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Radiowecker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3205 Radiowecker