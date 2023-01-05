Search terms

    Clock Radio

    TAR3306/12
      Clock Radio

      TAR3306/12
      Always clear. Always on time.

      Wake to a favourite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time. See all benefits

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Always clear. Always on time.

        • Large, clear display
        • FM digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        Clear, simple display with large clock digits

        Clear, simple display with large clock digits

        Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the display is easy to see from any angle, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume and tuning.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          400 mW
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Full-range driver diameter
          2.25"
          Number of full-range drivers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          No
          Audio in
          No

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          No. of preset stations
          20
          RDS
          No
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <1 W
          Power type
          AC Input
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <3 W

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          10.1  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          24.4  cm
          Depth
          7.6  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11664 1
          Gross weight
          0.436  kg
          Net weight
          0.373  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          9.6  cm
          Width
          18.6  cm
          Depth
          6.53  cm
          Weight
          0.3  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Alarm

          Alarm source
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Clock

          Display
          LED
          Type
          Digital

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

