Wake to crystal-clear radio Start your day with the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure that you won't leave the radio on all night. See all benefits

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

This product qualifies for VAT relief If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket. Clock Radio

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now