    Clock Radio

    TAR5005/10
    Versatile home radio
      Clock Radio

      TAR5005/10
      Versatile home radio

      This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits

        Clock Radio

        Versatile home radio

        Versatile home radio

          Clock Radio

          Versatile home radio

            Versatile home radio

            • DAB+

            Perfect in any room

            From morning grooves to late-night sounds, this radio fits perfectly on small tables, slim countertops or a bookshelf. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

            Beautiful design that fits right in

            A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection and more.

            Alarm functions for overnight guests

            Set the Gentle Wake function and your guests will wake to a gradually increasing radio volume. You can use the dual-alarm function to set two different alarms. Perfect if your guests are likely to snooze through the first alarm.

            Technical Specifications

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Auto digital tuning
              Yes
              Tuner bands
              • FM
              • DAB/DAB+
              DAB
              • info display
              • menu
              • smart scan
              Station presets
              20
              RDS
              Yes.

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              1 W
              Sound System
              Mono
              Volume control
              up/down

            • Loudspeakers

              Number of full-range drivers
              1
              Full-range driver diameter
              2.5"

            • Connectivity

              Audio in
              No
              Bluetooth
              No

            • Alarm

              No. of alarms
              2
              Alarm source
              • DAB radio
              • FM radio
              • Buzzer
              Snooze (repeat alarm)
              Yes, 9 mins
              Sleep timer
              15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

            • Convenience

              Backlight colour
              white
              Display type
              LCD display

            • Power

              Power supply
              100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • AC-DC Adapter
              • Quick start guide
              • Warranty certificate

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              10.9  cm
              Height
              15.45  cm
              Weight
              0.52  kg
              Width
              9.5  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              EAN
              48 95229 10821 9
              Depth
              14  cm
              Gross weight
              0.88  kg
              Height
              15  cm
              Net weight
              0.64  kg
              Tare weight
              0.24  kg
              Width
              23.6  cm
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Box
              Type of shelf placement
              Standing

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC-DC Adapter
            • Quick start guide
            • Warranty certificate

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

