My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)

The appliance will not work if the parts are not assembled correctly on the main unit. Please assemble all of the parts correctly before steaming:

Turn the water tank lid clockwise and always ensure that the arrow icon on the lid is lined up with the lock icon on the water tank. Press the jar downwards to lock it firmly onto the main unit to trigger the steaming function.

When you finish one steaming cycle, please let the appliance cool down for 10 minutes and empty any remaining water out of the water tank before you start a second steaming cycle.