ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Support homepage

Philips Support

Food spills from the jar while blending

To avoid spills when blending, make sure that the jar is locked correctly into place by following the steps below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF881/01 , SCF883/02 , SCF883/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage